Letters to the editor

Prior to Gov. Tom Wolf’s indoor mask mandate for all K-12 schools and child care facilities, the Warwick School District board passed a measure regarding masks for children attending their schools. The board decided that the wearing of masks by students in their schools should be optional.

As a grandparent raising two grandchildren attending Warwick schools, I found this measure to be ill-advised, reckless and dangerous.

Knowing of the weekly reports on COVID-19’s delta variant and its spread throughout our nation, I found this decision to be absolutely ludicrous.

I urge voters within the Warwick School District to seriously consider the safety of our children when they vote in November.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township

