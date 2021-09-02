When will we ever learn? What has happened in Afghanistan is truly heartbreaking. We’ve been there before. Vietnam. Iraq. And now Afghanistan. When we will ever learn that such prolonged wars do not bring us closer to our long-term security goals?

There were plenty of warnings against these disastrous military interventions. U.S. military officers sent to Vietnam in the late 1950s and early 1960s concluded that getting involved in fighting the Viet Cong would be futile.

Our own intelligence warned that invading Iraq would destabilize the Middle East. In November 2001, some two months after the 9/11 attack, the Taliban, overwhelmed by our airstrikes, surrendered unconditionally, asking only for amnesty. No one has ever successfully occupied Afghanistan, yet we refused to accept that surrender.

So why do we not learn? Why do our politicians opt for military action and risk long-term occupation?

Could it be that they have been bought out by the military-industrial complex that President Dwight Eisenhower, the general who led us and our allies to success in World War II (certainly a justified war), warned us against?

Could it also be that going to war plays well with the electorate? If that’s the case, then it’s up to us — the electorate — to inform ourselves and learn from our mistakes. So, let’s stop this cycle of emotionally based opinions and decision-making. And of counterproductive military interventions, unrealistic nation-building and their resulting humanitarian betrayals.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township