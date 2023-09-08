A superpower invades a small country, claiming self-defense. It does so in violation of the United Nations and international law. Airstrikes destroy the small county’s infrastructure: water and sewer systems, hospitals, factories, highway systems. Thousands of innocent civilians are killed by the relentless bombing and hundreds of thousands die of disease and starvation.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine? Yes.

The United States invasion of Iraq? Yes.

The U.S. invaded Iraq for oil, with Western fossil fuel companies currently draining the Iraqi oil fields dry and making billions.

Russia invaded Ukraine to create a land buffer between itself and NATO; to establish a land bridge to its naval base in Crimea; and to capture a rich agricultural sector.

Corporate interests and military interests merged in both wars (that’s why it’s called the military-industrial complex), with hundreds of thousands of people paying the price.

Russia will not leave Ukraine and Ukraine cannot push Russia out. A bloody stalemate is the obvious result. U.S. weapons manufacturers make billions of dollars. U.S. corporate conglomerates are already signing contracts to rebuild Ukrainian cities. War is big money. That’s why we always have war.

Given our shared experience with Russia in this type of shameful warfare, let’s press for peace in Ukraine rather than ratcheting up the death toll with more weapons. This war may end with a negotiated settlement or nuclear attack. Let’s go with the peaceful settlement. Generating corporate profits or bleeding Russia is not worth the lives of so many innocents.

Brad Wolf

Lancaster