If and when you are tempted to vote for Elizabeth Warren and you are retired or nearing it, please consider this.
Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act would wipe out the single greatest legal protection retirees currently enjoy: the requirement that corporate executives and fund managers act as fiduciaries, according to an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. This was guaranteed in the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act.
Households headed by people over 55 own 73% of the value of domestically owned stock. Think 401(k)s, individual retirement accounts, life insurance company annuities and death benefits.
Warren would rewrite every company charter for entities with over $1 billion in gross receipts. They would be reordered to serve the interests of “new stockholders,” “the workforce,” “the community,” “the customers,” “local and global environment” and “community and societal factors.” Imagine what is left for the real stockholder. Investors would panic and sell at low prices to beat an economic catastrophe that such a policy would create.
Retirees mostly try to be responsible for themselves. It’s bad enough we have been forced to suffer from unnaturally low interest on cash savings for too long.
Shirley Cressman
West Lampeter Township