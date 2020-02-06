Here we go again. Yet another woman in political America embraces dishonesty and perpetuates the myth that all women are victims of men.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has become the decade’s first, and unmatched, “woman who gives women a bad name.”
After a string of verified and unconscionable lies during the Democratic primary, she has capped them all off with a dishonest and obvious political ploy. All that is left for her to do is to cry in public.
Congratulations, Elizabeth. You just lost the votes of the few women followers you had left, by dishonoring and disrespecting your own gender.
Susy Mahalick
Ephrata