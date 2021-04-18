I read the April 4 letter “Thanking Trump for Warp Speed.” I believe the writer is giving too much credit to former President Donald Trump and Operation Warp Speed for the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

After all of the words and spin, Operation Warp Speed was essentially just a promise to pay the drug companies a certain amount of money for a specific amount of doses and to expedite approval of the vaccines.

Funds were provided up front from the March 2020 CARES Act to jump-start the process. Normally, a drug company puts up its own funds for research and development, and it is not guaranteed a buyer for any of its products until they have been tested and proven effective.

At the end of the day, Operation Warp Speed was really just the U.S. government writing a big check.

The government’s true contribution was to assist with the distribution of the vaccines to the states, and I believe that was a muddled process at the start under Trump.

I will concur that President Joe Biden should not be taking too much credit for the vaccination programs that were already well underway, but I do credit him for getting vaccinated in public, as opposed to Trump and his wife getting vaccinated behind closed doors with no publicity. Maybe if Trump had done this in public and with great fanfare, it would have helped to encourage all Americans to get the vaccine. We know Trump loves fanfare.

Sean Hanna

Manheim Township