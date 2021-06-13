In my view, the Republican Party is on a quest to overthrow our democracy and replace it with the dystopic vision of Donald Trump. It seems to be a vision to replace reality and common sense with lies and distortions, where Trump alone determines the truth.

From George Orwell’s novel “1984,” I believe this passage describes the current Republican strategy:

“And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed — if all records told the same tale — then the lie passed into history and became truth. ‘Who controls the past’ ran the Party slogan, ‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.’ ”

In that dystopia, no one is safe. To speak the truth is heresy and punishable by imprisonment or worse.

So remember Jan. 6 along with the glaring eyes of Big Brother on the video screens and the rage blaring from the loudspeakers — and you will see a vision of the future.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township