To the thief of a Donald Trump supporter who apparently trespassed on my property and took my sign, I have to say I am not surprised. And that is very sad.

I am hearing that, all over, Joe Biden signs are being vandalized. My sign stated, “I may be a Republican, but I am no fool.” I have been a Never Trumper and proud of it.

Although I believe that 2016 was a situation in which people were just so misinformed and Hillary Clinton was a weaker candidate, 2020 is so much different. We have seen the United States of America — which stood as the “shining city upon a hill” that our friends and allies revered and our enemies feared — become the complete opposite.

I see the MAGA hats. All I have to say to those who wear that hat is, “Is this all the better you think America can be?” My gosh, your expectations are lower than the Marianas Trench, which contains Earth’s lowest known point. America is better than this. America was always better than this, until 2016.

I will always remember what my mother told me, “America first, right or wrong.” She was a Filipino living in a refugee camp during World War II. During the U.S. pre-invasion bombardment during the Battle of Luzon, she had all her hair burnt off by American bombs. She later married an American and raised a family of nine here.

In 2016, Trump supporters were fooled; in 2020, they are dangerous fools.

Robert Schoenberger

Elizabethtown