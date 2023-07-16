Some organizations have been known to engage in misleading the public about their true purpose, mission and values. Trump University and the Donald J. Trump Foundation are prime examples.

Organizations like this must be exposed and called out before they can do harm.

Moms for Liberty is an organization that claims it is “devoted to empowering parents to be a part of their child’s public school education.” It defines itself, its mission and its values as “Americans empowered and thriving in a culture of Liberty” and as “joyful warriors” who “stand for truth.”

It turns out that this group has little to do with motherhood and nothing whatsoever to do with “liberty” as its name and website would have people believe. Its purpose isn’t to empower parents. Instead, its mission is to undermine public education, divide communities, promote discriminatory practices and spread fear and hate.

Moms for Liberty’s true agenda is to push back against teaching unvarnished American history, to limit discussions about race and LGBTQ+ identities and to ban books that address such issues.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled Moms for Liberty as an “extremist group” that spreads “messages of anti-inclusion and hate” that “reflect views and actions that are antigovernment and conspiracy propagandist, anti-LGBTQ and anti-gender identity, and anti-inclusive curriculum.”

In upcoming elections, Moms for Liberty can be expected to add its voice in an effort to elect local school board members who share its discriminatory views and misguided mindset.

Please don’t be fooled by this group’s deceptive moniker and misleading claims.

Larry Berger

Manheim Township