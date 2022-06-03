Among other things that LNP | LancasterOnline brings me, one is an overwhelming sadness. The Memorial Day (May 30) editorial cartoon showed a child saluting the shadow of a soldier saluting back across a tombstone inscribed with “Never Forget.”

Can you imagine the pathos, despair and horror in that child’s mind? No, you’re right, the child probably can’t imagine the implications of this. But that’s not the question. The question is, can we adults imagine it?

Generation after generation, we teach that war is the answer. Millions die while a few make billions, and millions more depend for their “living” on the small-to-considerable profits they get from a permanent war economy. And this child in the editorial cartoon is never able to forget.

Children die in Texas. Nobody sees a connection between the 18-year-olds who go to boot camp to be taught to use and love their rifles — to forget 18 years of learning peaceful problem-solving — and an 18-year-old who takes the sickness into his own hands, buys his own assault-style rifles, and fights his own war with demons of violence he can never forget.

The May 22 Generation Z(eal) page in LNP | LancasterOnline featured columns by two local students. One wrote about racism (“Mental health matters for Black Americans”) and the other wrote about war (“Vietnamese perspective on the Vietnam War”). Mental health for Black Americans includes a history of traumas named in the column and one more not named — moral injury because of acts that violate the conscience of being human. The perspective on the Vietnam War was written by someone whose family was a victim of that war.

Racism we condemn, warism we celebrate. In our individualism, we do not see connections in the human family. All war is fratricidal because it is all in the family. Very sad indeed.

John K. Stoner

Akron