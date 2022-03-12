Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “I want peace.” More than 2 million Ukrainians have already fled their country as refugees. As America empathizes with the cruelty and evil of war, we must reflect on how war is never the answer.

Retrospectively, we have learned of the governmental lies and failures of the Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The “Costs of War” project estimates that about 929,000 people have been “killed directly in the violence of the U.S. post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.” Additionally, it estimates that 38 million people have been displaced and that the cost of these wars has been $8 trillion.

We must empathize with their suffering, also. In my view, we become complicit in these wars that are fueled by the military-industrial complex’s lobbying efforts. Today, we are even threatened with the unconscionable prospect of nuclear war.

So, how does peace happen?

What I believe we need is a new world order, based upon the example of Costa Rica and Panama, both of which have no national military. If these two nations can exist without a military budget, why can’t we? We must strengthen the United Nations’ efforts toward peace, deterrence, diplomacy, human brotherhood and human rights. New treaties to abolish nuclear weapons and national military forces are needed.

An international peacekeeping force under the United Nations — with strong checks and balances — would help to provide security to all nations while generating collaboration, minimizing armed conflict and promoting safe business.

Let’s call for an end to the age of empires and superpowers. Without nationalistic military spending in the world, there would be no war to be had. Peace requires a new military budget — zero! Beware the military-industrial complex.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township