Regarding the disastrous Biden administration: I think many people watch the news — if they watch at all — only on the major networks, which are seemingly bought and paid for by the Democratic National Committee.

When we look at what is happening around us, how can every single network news person report on these lies? If you have an ounce of common sense, you have to know we live in bizarro-land! Are they all deceived? I don’t get it.

I’m not a fan of Donald Trump’s personality or his social media posts, but when I see how much The Swamp despises him and indicts him every other day, I know he’s dangerous to its status quo. So that makes me a Trump supporter.

I pray to God that we succeed in electing Trump again, because the country under President Joe Biden is a playground for Satan.

Kathleen Flavin

Manheim Township