In the early evening of Dec. 5, I suffered a severe asthma attack and was brought to Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center by my wife.

After 26 hours in the emergency department, five of which were on a BiPAP machine (thanks, Cody), I was transferred to 4 South. I was released on the afternoon of Dec. 9 and returned home.

To say that the entire medical staff was incredible is an understatement. From the physicians to the cleaning crew, all were perfectly caring in their attitude. Thank you, Dr. Dina and certified registered nurse practitioner Patrice.

I am especially grateful for the nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory team on 4 South, without whom my stay would have been far less recuperative.

Thank you to Keli (who took extra time to listen), Angela, Tiguiran (midnight meds), Andrea, Kaylynn, Alyssa, Bonita (say “hi” to your children), Arelis, Cathy, Gerry, David, Lori, Beth, Addie, Michael (for the nebulizer) and Sunil (who brought my meals with a smile and friendly “hello”).

And thank you to Meagan, the charge nurse who helped get my final medications correct.

These people, especially the nurses, are doing God’s work. They bring care, compassion and comfort. “Thank you” is certainly not sufficient.

May you all have a merry Christmas and enjoy your holidays, and may God continue to bless you all.

Andrew F. Favilla

Landisville