In a Sept. 2 statement concerning the new Texas law that bans abortions around the time a baby’s heart starts to beat (six weeks), Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wrote, “I stand firm in my conviction that so called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice and counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis.”

Soon after, I sent an email to the governor requesting where I can find that research so I can read it for myself. I have sent that email twice and have yet to receive a reply with the information requested.

I assume that Gov. Wolf lied to the people of Pennsylvania and America in general, as he has not been able to provide said research, which leads me to the following request. Those of you who are pro-abortion rights, would someone please let me know through a letter to the editor where I can find research that refutes that life begins with the beating of a heart?

I am asking for “scientific” research, not opinion. Also, I know that plants do not have “a heartbeat” and are considered “living,” but I want to compare apples with apples, not apples with oranges.

Thank you to whomever is able to provide me with the requested information as to where I can find the requested research material.

Charlie Smith

West Lampeter Township