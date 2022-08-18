The writer of the Aug. 13 letter “Red-light and speed cameras are bad” implored local and state authorities to remove all forms of automated traffic law enforcement from use in the Pennsylvania.

He made what I view as a number of unsubstantiated claims while pushing his argument. The one that really caught my attention was this: “Automated enforcement has been shown to increase the number of crashes, make a lot of errors, ticket our best drivers and remove our rights.”

I’m very interested to know where and how the listed consequences of automated enforcement have brought about the results (crashes, errors, tickets) that he describes. I would appreciate knowing the specific sources and seeing the published data that support these contentions.

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township