Open letter to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

What is your plan to reduce gun violence in America? Your constituents have the right to an answer. Our children should not be afraid to go to school because they fear a shooter may break into their school to do them harm.

The public is sick and tired of Congress doing nothing to address this national nightmare. You are ignoring the will of the people.

The majority of Americans, including Republicans, are in favor of gun reform. Let me suggest some actions to reduce gun violence: a federal ban on certain semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines; federal laws mandating the secure, safe storage of guns; and universal background checks for all gun sales, with no loopholes.

None of these suggestions would take away guns that gun owners already possess. Please, Rep. Smucker, tell us your plan. Be a leader. Introduce legislation to protect our children.

Michael Harnly

Manheim Township