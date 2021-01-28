President Joe Biden has said over and over that unifying the country is a top priority. In news interviews with Republican voters, what I hear many of them say is that unifying the country is their top priority, also.

Many of the letters printed in LNP | LancasterOnline are preaching to the liberal choir, which is not necessarily getting us anywhere.

Who I really want to hear from are the conservative folks who can educate everyone with well-thought-through, forward-looking, constructive ideas, so they can be on the table as we go ahead.

Lillian Hill

Marietta