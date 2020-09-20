This is a copy of the letter I sent to Congressman Lloyd Smucker. His only response was a form letter. It appears he only values select groups of his supporters in this county.

Subject: Upcoming Debate before Election.

Dear sir,

I read the article in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger,” Sept. 6) and saw that you have declined an offer to appear in a debate against your opposing candidate in the upcoming November election. I find this appalling. Our system of government encourages openness and the voters’ right to make informed decisions. There is no reason for you to refuse. Granted, you are an incumbent, but be proud of your record and share it with the public in this forum so they can make a comparison and feel all sides are equally represented.

Please give your constituents a chance to see you in this public setting. Refusing to participate shows either a fear of how you will come across or an arrogance that should not be a part of our Lancaster County values.

Carol Buncie

registered Republican

East Earl Township