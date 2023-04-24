I’ve been a resident of Pennsylvania for over 45 years, recently moved down to Lancaster County and enjoy the daily LNP | LancasterOnline.

The letters to the editor are especially interesting, and I hope my comments may stimulate further responses to you and the politicians.

It seems there is too much bickering, insulting and disorder going in the state capital, which prevents positive thinking and results.

When the Republicans are in majority, only their ideas seem to be presented, and others are voted down by party lines without any useful discussion. The reverse holds true when the Democrats are in power. The result is that noting gets accomplished.

The voters are getting fed up with this uncooperative attitude by both parties. I would love to be corrected in my thinking. Could both parties agree — for a change — to print a list of the accomplishments they have reached together in the past four years and in this current session?

Let the politicians prove this to me and to all the voters. They were elected for the people, not for their own personal interests and guaranteed pensions.

We are looking for — no, demanding — results for the taxes we pay that support everyone working in Harrisburg.

Andy Anderson

Elizabethtown