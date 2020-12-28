I would appreciate a response from Sen. Pat Toomey regarding the article by The Associated Press in the Dec. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline with the headline “Shutdown averted.”

On the surface, Toomey’s actions appeared to be a partisan move to limit President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to strengthen the economy and help those businesses devastated by the pandemic.

I find it difficult to think that any elected public servant of the people would act in a way to cause his or her constituents harm. I would greatly appreciate a response from Toomey explaining why the provision he was trying to have included in this bill was a good thing for his constituents.

Paul A. Roy

Lancaster Township