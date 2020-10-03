I found the Sept. 18 LNP article about the group of clergy members at the Fulton Bank very interesting (“Clergy seek partner in bank after drop-in”).

The goal: “We want to see people who are committed to peace in the city, people who believe justice should happen in the city — and no more shootings,” the Rev. Edward Bailey said.

Does “No more shootings” only mean no more police shootings?

I hope the meeting with business leaders and meetings to follow produce the desired results. Perhaps after meetings with local business leaders, the clergy should contact some of following Lancaster County offices: domestic relations; adult probation and parole services; juvenile probation; crisis intervention; and behavioral health and developmental services.

Many of the calls the police receive relate to one of these five areas. These offices know about the real issues that need to be addressed.

I hope after all the meetings and the facts are gathered, the clergy will write an op-ed for LNP | LancasterOnline and let us all know what they learned.

I do hope that one of the facts gathered would be: Today, too many people do not take responsibility for their own actions.

Carl Yarnell

Washington Boro