After four years of us being trashed and run over by Republicans, that party is now talking unity.

I would, too, if I no longer controlled any government levers.

But I’m not fooled.

And having witnessed Republican behavior in the past and especially U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s actions, I don’t want any part of them. And I don’t want any part of the voters who put these knuckleheads in office.

We got rid of former President Donald Trump; we can get rid of Smucker.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon