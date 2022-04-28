The writer of the April 26 letter “Great decision by Wegmans,” regarding the decision by Wegmans to discontinue its use of plastic bags, subsequently suggested that LNP | LancasterOnline should “reconsider the necessity of having the daily newspaper wrapped in plastic regardless of the weather.”

Perhaps the writer doesn’t mind trying to read a waterlogged clump of a mess on a rainy day, but this subscriber certainly would.

I reuse those bags for other purposes and have no beef with not wrapping the paper when the weather is fine, but when it’s not I prefer my reading on the dry and legible side.

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg