Letters to the editor

The writer of the April 26 letter “Great decision by Wegmans,” regarding the decision by Wegmans to discontinue its use of plastic bags, subsequently suggested that LNP | LancasterOnline should “reconsider the necessity of having the daily newspaper wrapped in plastic regardless of the weather.”

Perhaps the writer doesn’t mind trying to read a waterlogged clump of a mess on a rainy day, but this subscriber certainly would.

I reuse those bags for other purposes and have no beef with not wrapping the paper when the weather is fine, but when it’s not I prefer my reading on the dry and legible side.

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg

