I’ve just about had it with the left-leaning newspaper I believe you are publishing.

A short news article in the March 9 edition has the headline “ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill goes to Gov. DeSantis.”

Nowhere in the bill is the word “gay” used. I believe that the headline of the article should have used the actual title of the bill (“Parents Rights in Education”).

Left-leaning comments need to be removed. I will not give my opinion on the bill; I only want the facts to be published. Stick to the facts and leave the opinions to the Opinion pages.

Keep to the news or risk losing subscribers.

Dennis Voulopos

Warwick Township