I regularly read the Schools section of LNP. How nice to read all the wonderful things area students are doing. However, you constantly overlook a great resource. Why do you have so little about School District of Lancaster students?
I have volunteered in the city schools and know some of the wonderful things they are doing, but, sadly, I rarely read about them in your newspaper. Please include more about the district’s students: elementary, middle and high school.
Kay Collier
West Lampeter Township