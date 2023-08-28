I’m writing this letter and asking for everyone’s help to contact our local state representatives and demand that the state of Pennsylvania change the laws related to parking for individuals with a disability.

I have had a disability since December 2010. There are many businesses throughout the commonwealth that do not have signs or painting on the pavement indicating parking spots for people with disabilities — supposedly because they’re “grandfathered” in.

Regardless of whether you have a disability or have a friend or family member with a disability — or even if you care about others with disabilities — I implore to contact your local representative and demand that Pennsylvania change the law immediately and require every business, bar none, to have posted signs and pavement markings for parking spots for those with disabilities.

Please help with this issue. Thank you.

Phil Boyer

Brownstown