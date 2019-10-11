As a Manheim Township resident for 45 years, I have been involved in Scouting, baseball, church, and Grandview Heights issues. I want to see Manheim Township retain its unique blend of suburb and farmland vitality.
I attended nearly every session of the 10 Oregon Village development hearings and was struck by the assertions of both sides that the zoning ordinance supported each of their positions. Digging deeper, I found that this was at least partially true. While the wording of the Oregon Village zoning overlay does give the OK for intense development, it also requires that anything built there must stay within the character of the surrounding vicinity.
In my opinion, the Manheim Township commissioners were called upon to make a Solomonic decision about saving our farming area with our Amish and Old Order Mennonite neighbors or proceeding with intense development.
Three commissioners voted in favor of development (two of whom are seeking reelection). I have been a lifelong Republican and am upset with their disregard for the long-term interest of Manheim Township by authorizing more sprawl.
Therefore, I will vote for Barry Kauffman and Allison Troy, Democratic candidates for commissioner. Kauffman’s Lancaster heritage goes back 300 years, and Troy has seen her Maryland birthplace overtaken by sprawl.
Unless this sprawl is halted via a zoning change and the active interest of the commissioners, Manheim Township is likely to be sprawl’s next victim. Vote for Kauffman and Troy for Manheim Township commissioner.
Alan Hawkins
Manheim Township