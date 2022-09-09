I’m sure that LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Tom Lisi and/or the editorial staff are aware of the political undertones of the Aug. 29 article “Voter data suggests PA Republicans voting by mail could be even less common than in 2020.”

I’m an independent voter. There are many of us in Lancaster County, and it is jarring to have to wade through what I view as party bias in a news story.

I don’t have a journalism degree, but I’m sure I could write an article about the different reasons people vote by mail, as opposed to voting in person, without making it into some sort of political statement about Republicans and Democrats.

That’s just annoying and detracts from the reason I still read the newspaper, which is to stay informed.

Frantz Herr

Manor Township