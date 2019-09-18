I am a member of a very prestigious group: the Marvelous Mermaids, a group of active older adults. We all met in the pool at the Lancaster Family YMCA in New Holland, a network of “young” older gals and guys working out, enjoying the socializing, caring and sharing with each other on a daily basis.
We no longer have this opportunity, as you know the pool has been closed due to construction issues (“YMCA may sell,” Sept. 10) that render it unsafe. I understand this completely — a pool is a major expense. But to shut the doors on the entire Y does not make sense to me.
It is my understanding that the membership quotas have been met each month. I also have been told that the employees were willing to reach out to businesses in the community to offer them an opportunity to join the Y as a group, and gain pledges to help with the deficit.
I have lived in New Holland my entire life. It is a strong, caring community. We have not been given the chance to keep the doors open. The news came out of nowhere, and before we could put a plan of action in place, it was decided by people who do not live in our community or, apparently, care about us. My question is why? I would appreciate an explanation — one that makes sense. Thank you for reading.
Jo Habalar
New Holland