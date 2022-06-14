America is transitioning away from its abundant supply of oil, coal and natural gas that is used to generate the overwhelming majority of its electricity.

I would appreciate it if LNP | LancasterOnline would publish an article to educate the public with answers to some questions about this transition.

For instance: When windmills are decommissioned, how are the windmill blades recycled in an environmentally safe way? Can they be?

Batteries are the key to our new electric and hybrid vehicles. How are batteries recycled in an environmentally safe way? Where are the materials for the batteries used in this transition mined? Do the materials come from outside our country? What is the cost of this mining to our environment?

How much might energy costs go up as a result of producing the electricity and materials to be used in our transition?

I hear precious little about how the production, use and recycling process of this boon to mankind might adversely impact our environment and quality of life.

Answers, though often unpublished, do exist. Let us publish them.

Edward Balderston

West Lampeter Township