The following is an email that I have sent to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey five times. I have not received a response from him, so thought that the “fair” and “unbiased” editors of LNP | LancasterOnline would like to respond to this issue.

My email to Casey:

“This is the fifth time I have contacted you regarding this issue. You have not responded because I do not believe you have any truthful or valid comeback. I want an answer regarding this situation and expect you to address this truthfully.

Why is Hunter Biden not arrested and in prison? He lied on Form 4473 when purchasing a gun and his wife tried to get rid of the weapon by tossing it into a trash receptacle!! Since you hate guns, legitimate gun owners and the Second Amendment, why would you not want these people to be brought to justice since these are Federal Crimes!?! I have specific dates and locations if you need them. The FBI has all the information they need but still sit on their hands and do nothing. ... It is interesting to see the hypocrisy coming from the gun ban crowd, including you. Your thoughts on this should be very interesting.”

Robert Floyd

Conestoga Township