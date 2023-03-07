To Congressman Lloyd Smucker: I am a 75-year-old constituent, seated in my quiet workspace contemplating my life, our current world and our government’s role — your role as a member of that government — in our collective future.

Your current mailing is in front of me. I sincerely thank you for your part in the accomplishments enumerated in the review of 2022. I am well aware of your responsibility to all of your constituents.

Allow me, then, to ask what, deep in your conscience, your belief is with regard to gun control. I can barely stand reports of yet another gun massacre. It’s an epidemic of violence, killing and maiming children, students, teachers, immigrants, the elderly and countless innocent lives.

I just do not wish to believe that you, in your heart, wish to support existing government policy that so clearly allows levels of gun ownership, gun proliferation and gun violence unrivaled in the world.

I am not suggesting a complete elimination of guns — just a first small step to address a challenge that any caring, sensible, human can see. How about a local newspaper story announcing: “Lloyd Smucker, in an applaudable decision of political courage, stood on the floor with legislation addressing the manufacture, availability and legal usage of guns in our society”?

Such an announcement would demonstrate the moral courage I know you have and bring tears of joy to my eyes.

Christopher Barton

Marietta