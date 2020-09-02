The beauty of our country is the many freedoms we enjoy. However, I fear for what may be ahead.

President Donald Trump by far is not perfect, but he by far is the best president we have had in many years, and I’m looking forward to another four years. Trump is far from my fear.

Joe Biden has been in politics almost as long as I have been alive. What does he know about working, other than being a taxpayer mooch? He is part of many problems in Washington, D.C. — and that concern is on both sides of the aisle. Our forefathers never meant for holding political office to be a career. The time is now for term limits across the board.

Explain to me how a job in Congress that pays under $200,000 a year can cost into millions for reelections. Or how said lawmakers can leave D.C. with millions in their bank accounts.

To the Christians who have joined forces with the Lincoln Project: One of your issues is the COVID-19 death count. But that number is dwarfed by the number of abortion deaths, and the Democratic Party is very pro-choice.

Let’s look at how the Democratic Party has treated Trump as president. It’s been one thing after another, from the Russia investigation to the accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process. Now Trump is blamed for COVID-19.

I’ll take four more wonderful years, thank you.

Jeffrey Good

East Earl Township