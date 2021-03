A question: Who is given the authority to determine who is eligible and not eligible to receive the vaccine? I am 92 years old. Is my life worth any more than that of a 30-year-old teacher, with a family, who is desperately needed in the classroom? I don’t think so.

Unfortunately, I could not donate my two COVID-19 vaccination shots to a more deserving person. If I could have, I would have.

E.M. Baile

Willow Street