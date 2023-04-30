I am writing about Greg Archibald’s column, “An employment lawyer’s perspective on Groff v. DeJoy,” which appeared in the Perspective section of the April 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

While the column focused on how employers are expected to handle requests for religious accommodations in general, it barely discussed the Groff v. DeJoy case — the whole point of the column.

The issue in that case is simply: Did the fact that the U.S. Postal Service allowed Gerald Groff to complete his scheduled Sunday shifts after attending church represent a reasonable religious accommodation? The Postal Service never required that Groff work all day on Sundays.

Given the headline of the column, I was looking for Archibald’s perspective on this. I’m sure other readers were too.

Jeri Stumpf

Providence Township