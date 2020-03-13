What a difference 30 years makes. It was 30 years ago when we last visited Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. We recently visited Middle Creek at sunset to see the snow geese.

We were at the Willow Point Trail, which is just off Kleinfeltersville Road, and saw that the formerly rutted path was now a wide paved area and easily traversed. We saw baby strollers and elderly individuals with walkers go down the trail to the end.

Thank you, Pennsylvania Game Commission, for making this trail user-friendly.

Alan Hawkins

Manheim Township