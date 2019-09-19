It is walk season! The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease and the Alzheimer’s Association need your support to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The Lancaster walk will be held Sept. 28 at Overlook Park in Manheim Township. To register, go to act.alz.org/lancaster2019.
Everyone’s brain is at risk to develop Alzheimer’s, a disease that is often misunderstood. Alzheimer’s is not normal aging; it is a progressive brain disease without any cure. And Alzheimer’s is fatal; it kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
As Alzheimer’s Association advocates, we’ve been fortunate to meet with Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s staff to share our experience with this devastating disease. We discussed the staggering impact of Alzheimer’s on Pennsylvania: Nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.
We thank the congressman for his support for the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act. But we ask him to also consider co-sponsoring the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act to educate clinicians on Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning, and to help fund the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act to focus on early detection and diagnosis by establishing Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia Public Health Centers for Excellence.
Join us Sept. 28 at Overlook Park and continue to ask Smucker to co-sponsor and support these bills. Don’t forget to invite him to come walk with us. Together we can end Alzheimer’s.
John Goldfus and
LuAnn Fellenbaum Goldfus
Elizabethtown