“Sound of Freedom” is a film about a real-life rescuer of children from traffickers. It is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent who fought against human trafficking created by the Mexican cartels. The film took home the No. 2 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and is getting rave reviews.

It looks like the American people are finally waking up to what is going on at our southern border. According to CBS News, 130,000 migrant children entered the U.S. government’s shelter system in fiscal year ending October 2022. The government has no idea where many of them are in this country. These open borders are facilitating the Mexican cartels’ sex trafficking. It is the No. 1 way the cartels are capturing and enslaving these children. In 2018, The Guardian, citing a report from the Walk Free Foundation, reported that “more than 400,000 people could be living in ‘modern slavery’ in the U.S., a condition of servitude broadly defined in a new study as forced and state-imposed labor, sexual servitude and forced marriage.”

The open border that the Biden administration is allowing has created this slavery problem we have today. This administration is emboldening this slavery with its open border policy — but maybe America is waking up!

Don Moore

Clay Township