The Oct. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline makes note of the Nobel Prize awards in physics. Syukuro Manabe of Princeton and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany won for modeling global warming and climate variability. Manabe started the reliable predictions of the planet's average temperature rise in response to the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide in the 1960s.

Another remarkable climate article was a September op-ed published in more than 220 public health and medical journals around the world simultaneously, urging action now on climate change. It calls for "urgent action to keep the average global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius (which is 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), halt the destruction of nature, and protect health."

This op-ed came before the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 14 and the upcoming COP26 (Conference of Parties) in Scotland in November.

In August, the United Nations and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report warning of the impending climate emergency. At the time, the health care community called on the federal government to implement policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In the past 20 years, heat-related mortality among people over 65 increased more than 50%.

Health problems caused by global warming disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, including children, older populations, ethnic minorities, poorer communities and those with underlying health problems.

Global warming has also caused the decline in global yield potential for major crops; that yield has fallen by between 1.8% and 5.6% since 1981.

Temperature rises above 1.5 Celsius increase the chance of reaching "tipping" points in our world. We, and others, need to wake up to this crisis.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township