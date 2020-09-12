Where is your heart? What does God want from us? These are questions in Acts 13:22.

Are we all that we should be? How can we lead if we’re not totally committed to God?

We need to unite together to reach our state and nation — then the world. The answer is God, and we should not be ashamed to say so.

Are we going to step out of the box and do what God is asking us to do?

This is a wake-up call. This virus is a warning from God. Repent. Our nation is as bad as Sodom and Gomorrah was. I think we are worse. We need to put the brakes on our downward, downhill sin ride.

God has given us his church, the role of watchmen. We see the sin that the world is caught up in, and we know that judgment is coming soon.

If we teach people the truth through our words and our lives, then we have fulfilled the calling that he has given to us. What they do with the truth is between them and God.

Time is short, so we cannot afford to play around. We have for many years been letting the unbelievers remove God from our nation. Wake up. If we don’t do something soon, God’s wrath will be upon us.

Pastor Dave Harmer

Coatesville

Chester County