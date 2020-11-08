The voting citizens have no say about much that pertains to Pennsylvania’s elected state officials. Would it not be wonderful to determine your own raises and benefits package? Yes, we the citizens are paying for it.

Here are some things I wish we could address:

1. Imposing a limit on terms served is long overdue.

2. A legislator friend of mine told me, essentially, “As a legislator in Harrisburg, you really do not have to do anything except be reelected to get a lifetime of benefits and pension free of charge.”

3. Decisions about raises and benefits for legislators need to be placed on a referendum on which citizens can vote.

4. But it appears that the legislators are afraid to permit the citizens to vote on issues of pensions, term limits and benefits.

5. Because being a state lawmaker is, in my view, a part-time job, the pay should reflect that.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

6. Each state lawmaker is allowed to collect about $178 per day for expenses when they travel to the state Capitol, without needing to provide receipts.

7. I believe many good men and women have started in Harrisburg initially for the citizens, but as time goes along it turns into being more for themselves.

It is time to wake up, people. We need to demand change!

Clarence W. Martin

U.S. Air Force veteran

Lititz