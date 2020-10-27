This letter is good medicine for the heart. We have all heard the saying “God Bless America.” God always blesses America; that’s why America became so great.

America is still one of the youngest countries in the world, and God put it there.

I say, “America, bless God” to keep it great and greater. I would ask that every voter put the gospel creed in their heart and read in the Bible Romans 13 and 2 Timothy 2:3.

Voters, wake up. We have so many voters with their eyes closed that they can only see to the end of their nose; they are, in my view, plain ignorant. Let us vote for America. Vote Democrats out. They don’t have the most important things — no wisdom and no common sense. I believe that most Democrats in Washington, D.C., are hypocrites, rotten and corrupt.

Voters, wake up and vote for President Donald Trump to keep America great. President Trump is the best leader America has ever had. Forget policies — put your eyes on God.

Victor Dohner

West Donegal Township