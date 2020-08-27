Elections are approaching rapidly. How you vote Nov. 3 will determine what direction America goes from there.

The most important thing to remember is that God is still sitting on the throne, and he is the blessed controller of all things — yes, even the results of the elections.

But the most important thing of all is that we need God in our lives.

Life doesn’t end our destiny. God does.

America, we need God every day and in every way in our lives. Who is your God? Government or God? Government will fail you, but God never will.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

You need to decide now on your own, before it’s too late to do anything about any decision.

Where will you spend eternity? Think about it. Heaven or hell?

God Bless America.

Carol Findley

Providence Township