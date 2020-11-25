We are in an increasing pandemic. Yes, we are all tired of this, but letting down our guard now is not in anyone’s interest.

We must continue to socially distance. That definition now from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not to spend more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period within 6 feet of a person. This is based on some new studies.

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds is needed. How many of us still sing “Happy Birthday” twice to make that happen?

Universal wearing of masks (including over the mouth and nose) could prevent about 130,000 deaths projected to occur by March, it was estimated in studies published last month. Masks help keep others from getting the virus, and also help you from getting the infection.

Keep rooms in homes, schools and businesses well-ventilated. Get your flu shot if you have not already done so. It not only decreases chances of the flu, but might decrease the severity of COVID-19 if you get it.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Remember that 40% or more of those with COVID-19 may be “silent spreaders” without symptoms. This is very important with Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings coming. The CDC says small household gatherings are driving some of the significant increase in the outbreak.

Everyone wants this behind us and wants to socialize and work. The virus does not care what you want. It wants a host. Please don’t offer yourself or your loved ones to this deadly disease.

Stephen T. Olin, M.D.

Lancaster Township