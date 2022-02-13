I believe that, to pay back his supporters who helped to get him elected, President Joe Biden canceled previously approved gas and oil projects that our people dearly needed.

Look at the cost of energy in the United States today, and look at how much it’s costing you. Don’t tell me it’s because of pandemic issues. Biden killed our supply and begged OPEC to sell us more, seemingly not worrying about our people. Now, our energy spending supports foreign countries.

Meanwhile, last month, the Biden administration canceled two federal mineral leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota. The company had operated under government guidelines for 56 years, mining copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum — minerals we need for the development of electric cars, batteries, etc.

Now, more of those minerals may have to be purchased from — guess who — China, which could become the leader in the supply of these crucial minerals.

Chinese companies own more things in the United States and supply this country with more needed items than I believe most people realize. They have a strong hold on us. If they decide to take our country over, all they would have to do is hold up shipments of all the stuff they make for us. Isn’t that happening now with many needed electronic components?

Contact your representatives in Washington, D.C., and voice your concerns before it’s too late.

Ralph Brightbill

North Cornwall Township

Lebanon County