UPMC’s advertisement in the March 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“If you think you’ve never had an ovarian cyst, think again”) was a missed opportunity to save lives.

It asks, “So when should you be concerned?” It advises action when there are symptoms, but when cancer is later-stage and likely fatal. The five-year survival rate is only 47%. And cysts are often symptomless. Women should at least have an ovarian screening by their mid-50s when the ovarian cancer rate is highest. Only 10% are diagnosed early, when the survival rate is 94%.

The American Cancer Society doesn’t recommend screening for those without symptoms. This is the reason for the high death rate. The UPMC ad mentions a low-cost effective transvaginal ultrasound (and CA-125 blood test) that detects tumors. It also detects other hidden often-deadly diseases. Ultrasounds determine the size and type of cysts, and whether monitoring for growth or cancer treatment is needed. Screening is essential for women after menopause when cysts are usually surgically removed as they often don’t resolve. I was one lucky duck when a cyst was discovered in an unrelated CT scan. An ultrasound discovered a second condition, both very treatable at an early stage.

One in 78 women will have invasive ovarian cancer. For lack of screening, about 14,000 die each year. Industry may not care to spend money when most cysts are benign. But patients care. Their families care. We should all care.

Linda Kilcrease

West Lampeter Township