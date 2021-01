Since the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s first editorial suggesting that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker resign (“Disgrace,” Jan. 13), letters to the editor have captured the positions of some community members regarding Smucker.

What is most lacking, in my view, is a response from Rep. Smucker. For the good of our democracy, what say you, Lloyd?

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township