In the May 24 editorial “Curbing gun violence,” the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board correctly states the following:

“According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the brain isn’t finished developing and maturing until the mid-to-late 20s. One of the last parts of the brain to mature is the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for skills like planning, prioritizing and decision-making.”

This being the case, why do so many “progressives” in our society believe that children and teenagers experiencing gender identity disorder ought to be offered — and are receiving — life-changing treatment at an early age, including hormonal therapy (puberty blockers) and other measures, including surgery?

All of these may lead to medical and psychological complications, as well as regret at a later age.

These young people need time and the benefit of the doubt, given the delayed brain development and likelihood of poor decision-making, as noted by the editorial.

Christopher Balkany, M.D.

Landisville