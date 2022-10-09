Another devastating hurricane, and Americans still insist on living in these vulnerable areas. I have lived in several beach areas and the New Orleans area, have experienced hurricanes and, as an earth science/environmental science teacher, have studied them.

When New Orleans was founded in 1718, it was the only area along the southern Mississippi River with any elevation in a location now known as the French Quarter. As the city grew, homes were built in lower areas. Our home was 6 inches below sea level. Levies were build to prevent flooding but, as we know from Hurricane Katrina, if these levies fail there would be massive flooding and loss of life.

Developers in Florida built homes on the beach since that is where people wanted to live. They built on barrier islands and sand dunes, upsetting the normal balance of nature. Barrier islands and dunes protect the mainland and were constantly changing until human stupidity prevented this through the building of homes, roads, stores, etc.

I lived on the Florida Panhandle for 19 years (not on the beach) and saw homes and condominiums built on sand dunes as close to the water as possible. Hurricane Ivan hit our area in 2004, washing sand from under these buildings, beachfront parking lots and roads — causing massive damage. The worst damage was on Navarre Beach, a barrier island. No homes should have been allowed seaward of the tree lines or in low-lying areas, and certainly not on barrier islands.

I listen to residents on TV whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian talking about their plans to rebuild. Florida has few zoning laws to prevent them from rebuilding in these areas. Even though I now live in Lancaster County, I know that the damage caused by these natural occurrences cost us, the taxpayers, billions.

Robert Hirsch

Lancaster Township