I understand that people have a First Amendment right to voice their opinion. And I feel there are times when community members have the right to make their opinion known that something is unacceptable.

In the 500 block of West Church Road in Clay Township, there is a home that displays a Confederate flag. Hanging in front of the property is a large, professionally made banner that displays in large letters, “(Expletive) Joe Biden.” Below that, it states, “(Expletive) the people who voted for him.”

A church is nearby, so every Sunday worshippers with their children pass by. Horse and buggies travel the area, as well as school buses and the public in general. How do you explain the wording to children? And what good does it do for the community?

In my opinion, this has no place in Christian, conservative-leaning Lancaster County.

Randall S. Gockley

Ephrata